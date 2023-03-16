Left Menu

Assamese paper of Class 10 board exam leaked as well: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:59 IST
Assamese paper of Class 10 board exam leaked as well: Himanta
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the general science question paper leak of the Class 10 state board exam, the Assamese paper has also been leaked, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday evening. Sarma has advised the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) to cancel the exam and reschedule it.

''It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in-charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well.

''In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also,'' Sarma said in a tweet.

The examination for the Modern Indian Language (MIL), which is Assamese, was scheduled for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the examinations for the Assamese paper as well as other MIL subjects stand cancelled.

''SEBA has informed me that as advised by HCM @CMOfficeAssam, the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March, will be rescheduled. The new date will be announced tomorrow,'' he tweeted.

In Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, students study English (in lieu) instead of MIL Assamese.

In addition to Assamese, the other MIL subjects are Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, Karbi and Urdu.

The general science question paper of the Class 10 matriculation exam was leaked on Sunday night, and the exam scheduled on Monday was cancelled thereafter.

According to a SEBA notification, the examination for the subject will now be held on March 30. Earlier in the day, Sarma had conceded in the assembly that the general science question paper leak episode was a ''failure'' of his government.

''I am sad to inform that one school's centre in-charge and three other teachers are the main culprits.

''The matric paper leak should not have happened. It shows our failure. I accept my failure,'' Sarma told the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023