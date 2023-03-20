Despite difficulties caused by Centre, AAP govt has worked very hard to improve people's lives: Rai

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Monday moved a motion in the assembly to thank LG V K Saxena for his address to the House and said despite ''difficulties'' caused by the Centre, the AAP dispensation has worked hard to improve the lives of people.

Rai noted in the motion that in his address to the assembly on March 17, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) pointed out that despite facing certain difficulties, the work done by the Delhi government has been commendable.

The Lt Governor in his address to the assembly reflects the policies and achievements of the government of the day.

''Despite the difficulties caused by the Centre, the Delhi government has worked very hard to improve the lives of the residents of Delhi and this process will further continue,'' the minister said.

It is common to see most political parties work for citizens only before an election and go back into snooze mode for the rest of the year, Rai, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, claimed.

But, he said, the politics of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia has been unlike that of other political parties, and from the very first day of forming government, ''educational revolution'' in Delhi has only intensified.

Every other day there is a positive step taken to further enhance education in the national capital, Rai said.

Former deputy chief minister Sisodia, who had 18 portfolios, including education, had resigned after his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy scam case last month. ''It is unfortunate that the person who is responsible for such incredible work in the field of education in Delhi is not here amongst us because of the conspiracies of the central government,'' Rai said.

''The House is very proud of the fact that government schools of Delhi have now consistently been ranking better than the private schools that charge very hefty fees,'' he said.

''There was a time when every parent was embarrassed to say that their children studied in a government school. But now this has changed and the students and their families proudly tell all their relatives that they study in a government school in Delhi,'' the minister said. Listing the government's achievements in the field of healthcare, he said there are 522 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi and over 16,000 beds have been added by the AAP government. Rai said the government has started several social sector schemes for citizens and claimed the average income in Delhi has increased by 17 per cent.

He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the state government in the field of environment and claimed the pollution in Delhi has constantly been decreasing. The number of days where the air quality index was in the 'severe' category was just three last year, the minister claimed and added that the average PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city has been decreasing since 2018.

