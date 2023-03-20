Left Menu

Education ministry preparing guidelines to safeguard mental, emotional wellbeing of students: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting focusing on mental wellness of students and it was attended by senior officials from the school and higher education department, Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE, All India Council for Technical Education AICTE and University Grants Commission UGC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:18 IST
Education ministry preparing guidelines to safeguard mental, emotional wellbeing of students: Dharmendra Pradhan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education is preparing a comprehensive framework of guidelines to safeguard mental and emotional wellbeing of students, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. The education and skill development minister asserted that there should be zero-tolerance for any discrimination in educational institutions across the country. ''The ministry is preparing a comprehensive framework of operational guidelines to safeguard the mental and the emotional wellbeing of students, which will holistically cover school to higher education institutions,'' Pradhan said.

''The framework will institutionalise safeguards and mechanisms that can ensure comprehensive protection to students from any threat or assault- physical, social, discriminatory, cultural, and linguistic; causing psychological distress leading to self-harming and self-destructive tendencies among students,'' he said. Pradhan on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting focusing on mental wellness of students and it was attended by senior officials from the school and higher education department, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023