Haldwani to get a sports university
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced the government will set up a sports university in the Kumaun region's Haldwani town. Dhami, who made the announcement on the occasion of completion of one year of the formation of his government, said there had been longstanding demands from several sports associations for such a university.
The international stadium of Haldwani will be upgraded into a sports university, he said.
Earlier, the chief minister also held a meeting with the officials and discussed the proposed university.
Dhami said there is no dearth of sporting talent in the state, and the university will give such talented people a chance to hone and display their skills further.
Uttarakhand will hold several national level sports event in the coming year, he also said.
