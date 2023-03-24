Left Menu

Separatist loyalists disrupt panel discussion on Kashmir in US

They are in jail for their war crimes, Junaid said.Referring to the disruption caused by the protestors, Raina said all these years this is what the separatists sponsored by Pakistan have been doing in Jammu and Kashmir.What these gentlemen did, the same thing they did in Kashmir.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 09:24 IST
Six separatist loyalists were forcibly removed from the National Press Club here in the US capital after they repeatedly disrupted a panel discussion on Kashmir.

The panel discussion titled 'Kashmir: From Turmoil to Transformation' was held on Thursday. It was moderated by columnist Se Hoon Kim and addressed by president of the Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party Mir Junaid, and Touseef Raina, president of the Municipal Council of Baramulla.

''The whole audience has seen your real face today. What we have seen in Kashmir, we saw in Washington today, and thank you for showing the world how cruel, and indecent these people are. You have seen it all," Junaid said as the separatist sympathisers were taken out of the room.

They tried to disrupt the discussion while Junaid was responding to a question on the reasons why the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders were in jail.

''They (Hurriyat leaders) are in jail because of their mistakes. They misled the people of Jammu Kashmir for their vested interests and gains. They spoiled our ecosystem of education. They were the spoilers of our economy. They were glorifying terrorism. They are in jail for their hate speech. They are in jail for their war crimes," Junaid said.

Referring to the disruption caused by the protestors, Raina said all these years this is what the separatists sponsored by Pakistan have been doing in Jammu and Kashmir.

''What these gentlemen did, the same thing they did in Kashmir. Whosoever was speaking, right, or for the people, was silenced by the gun," he said.

''I wish I get a chance to visit Pakistan. I want to meet the policymakers to stop funding terrorism," Raina said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

