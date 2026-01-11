Delhi's Ambitious 'Drainage Master Plan': Transforming Infrastructure for a Water-Resilient Future

In a bold move to modernize Delhi's ageing drainage system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled an ambitious 'Drainage Master Plan' aimed at transforming the capital into a state-of-the-art metropolis. The plan emphasizes the development of four pivotal drains as part of the city's infrastructure overhaul.

The government's accelerated focus on expanding these major trunk drains is seen as a crucial step towards addressing the capital's long-standing drainage issues. Although the original plan, crafted in the 1970s, was rendered obsolete by rapid urbanization, new projects now incorporate modern solutions to tackle waterlogging and population stress.

A centerpiece of this initiative is the 4.5-kilometer trunk drain designed for West Delhi, along with transformative endeavors on MB Road and Rohtak Road, which aim to relieve persistent waterlogging. The drainage system upgrades, backed by significant financial investments, promise to redefine urban planning and provide enduring relief to residents.