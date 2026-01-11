Delhi's Ambitious 'Drainage Master Plan': Transforming Infrastructure for a Water-Resilient Future
Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the Delhi government is advancing its 'Drainage Master Plan' to revamp the city's outdated drainage infrastructure. With projects worth over Rs. 1,040 crore, the initiative aims to mitigate waterlogging, future-proof the capital, and enhance living conditions by strengthening major trunk drains and stormwater systems.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to modernize Delhi's ageing drainage system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled an ambitious 'Drainage Master Plan' aimed at transforming the capital into a state-of-the-art metropolis. The plan emphasizes the development of four pivotal drains as part of the city's infrastructure overhaul.
The government's accelerated focus on expanding these major trunk drains is seen as a crucial step towards addressing the capital's long-standing drainage issues. Although the original plan, crafted in the 1970s, was rendered obsolete by rapid urbanization, new projects now incorporate modern solutions to tackle waterlogging and population stress.
A centerpiece of this initiative is the 4.5-kilometer trunk drain designed for West Delhi, along with transformative endeavors on MB Road and Rohtak Road, which aim to relieve persistent waterlogging. The drainage system upgrades, backed by significant financial investments, promise to redefine urban planning and provide enduring relief to residents.
ALSO READ
Odisha Seeks Central Support for Major Infrastructure Projects
Modi to Launch Major Infrastructure in Kaziranga with New Elevated Corridor
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Boosts Development in Sidhi with Key Infrastructure Projects
Revitalizing Kali Bein: Efforts to Bolster Infrastructure and Environmental Protection
SA Commissions High-Capacity Water Infrastructure to Secure Future Supply