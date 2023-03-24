Former President Kovind releases Shoolini and AIU joint publication

Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:13 IST
Former President Mr Ram Nath Kovind launched a joint publication by Shoolini University and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on Thursday. Titled 'Building a Sustainable Future - How Universities Can Help Implement SDG Goals' was released at the National Conference of Vice-Chancellors at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

Besides Mr Kovind, the chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, Bibek Debroy, the Governor of Assam, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, and the Education Minister of Meghalaya were present during the ceremony.

Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla, who was in Meghalaya for the event, thanked the Shoolini faculty, especially Centre of Excellence in Energy Science and Technology Director Prof SS Chandel, for his contribution.

Prof Atul Khosla said, ''The document enumerated recommendations for the Central and State Governments, Regulatory Bodies like UGC, NAAC, Scientific Funding Agencies, etc., and the Higher Education Institutions in India.'' The effort to prepare a quality document for implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was coordinated by a steering committee headed by Shoolini University Chancellor Prof PK Khosla, AIU Secretary General Dr Pankaj Mittal, Prof Atul Khosla and Prof SS Chandel.

Prof Chandel said the document was prepared in coordination with 17 teams for each SDG, consisting of more than 50 scientists from Shoolini University, through discussions, interactive workshops, and deliberations. He said that,''Shoolini University had already implemented the SDG recommendations in education and research. Shoolini University has achieved the Number 2 position globally for implementing SDG 7 (Affordable & Clean Energy) and Number 6 for SDG 6 (Water Usage & Care) under the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022''.

More than 550 Vice Chancellors, 50 statutory officials, 10 distinguished foreign delegates and policymakers, and more than 20 directors of IISc, IITs, and NITs gathered at USTM for the ceremony.

About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. 

