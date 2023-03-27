4 who stole laptops, phones from hostels, PGs arrested in UP's Greater Noida

Four members of an inter-state gang who were allegedly involved in stealing laptops and mobile phones of students from PGs and hostels in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been arrested in Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

The police recovered 23 stolen laptops, bodies of 13 laptops, 11 keyboards, among other items from the possession of the gang, held by officials of the Beta 2 police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

''Those held have been identified as Siraj Ahmed, a native of Meerut, Mohammed Rahil, who hails from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Wajahat and Saheb Alam, both from Bijnor,'' Singh told reporters. He said the police reached the gang while working out a case of laptop theft that was lodged at the Beta 2 police station on December 22 last year.

''The accused are notorious thieves who entered PGs and hostels to steal laptops, mobile phones and other valuables of the students. They carried out recce of target areas and then struck at PGs and hostels in the morning,'' he said.

''During interrogation, the accused confessed to carrying out thefts in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Prayagraj and Lucknow. After stealing laptops and phones, they would sell them or their parts at the shop of Rahil in Roorkee,'' Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused and they have been remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

