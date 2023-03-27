AP judiciary job aspirants warned against sending messages to HC Chief Justice

Andhra Pradesh district judiciary job aspirants who wrote directly to the AP High Court Chief Justice, Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, regarding announcement of exam results will not be considered for employment, said an official on Monday.

Taking a serious note of the development, the authorities (Registrar recruitment), termed the the act as 'highly objectionable.' "Some of the candidates are directly sending messages and emails to the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh regarding announcement of results. Such an act on the part of the candidates is highly objectionable and reprehensible," said the official.

The candidature of such candidates who had sent such messages and emails will not be considered for any post and they would be disqualified, he added.

The official cautioned the hopefuls to refrain from transmitting such messages, or face action.

Currently, the recruitment process for various district judiciary posts under notifications 1 to 10 of 2022, dated October 21, 2022 are underway.

Jobs in the district judiciary have increased in the state owing to the establishment of new Courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)