Andhra Pradesh Boosts Infrastructure with New Logistics Cells
The Andhra Pradesh government approved the creation of 'District Level Logistics Facilitation Cells' to enhance infrastructure, streamline projects, and improve utility services. These cells will focus on logistics, aviation, land management, and connectivity efforts to accelerate development across all districts.
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step toward boosting infrastructure development by approving the establishment of 'District Level Logistics Facilitation Cells' in every district. This move aims to streamline project execution and enhance aviation, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.
MT Krishna Babu, special chief secretary of the Infrastructure & Investment Department, announced the approval following a proposal by the AP Airports Development Corporation Limited's Managing Director. The new logistical cells will work on land management, utility provision, and connectivity improvement.
By addressing land alienation, encroachment removal, and compensation issues, along with enhancing power and water supply, these cells are expected to accelerate overall development, ensuring seamless execution of infrastructure projects throughout Andhra Pradesh.
