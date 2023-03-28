Left Menu

RS congratulates women boxers for winning 4 golds in world championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 12:58 IST
Boxer Nikhat Zareen Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha on Tuesday congratulated Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for creating history by winning four gold medals at the recently held Women's Boxing World Championships.

''I have a pleasant news to share. This is a proud moment for all of us. Our women boxers have created history in the Women's World Boxing Championship held in New Delhi from March 15-26 by winning four gold medals,'' Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as the House met for the day.

''Our congratulations to Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, and Saweety Boora. Their outstanding accomplishments will stir India's future to great hights, inspiring and motivating the young aspiring athletes,'' he said. Dhankhar said their achievements are a culmination of sheer hardwork, great determination and display of spectacular skills. These women boxers have once again proved that this is an era of resurgence of 'nari shakti', he said.

The House also congratulated their coaches and team staff.

