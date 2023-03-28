Left Menu

Urea imports to fall in 2022-23; 74.86 lakh tonne imported till March 24: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:09 IST
Urea imports to fall in 2022-23; 74.86 lakh tonne imported till March 24: Govt
Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has imported 74.86 lakh tonne of urea till March 24 and is set to register a year-on-year decline this fiscal.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba shared the details of the import of urea in the last five years.

As per the data, the country has imported 74.86 lakh tonnes up to March 24 of the current financial year.

Urea imports stood at 91.36 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 fiscal, 98.28 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, 91.23 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 and 74.81 lakh tonnes in 2018-19.

''It may be learnt from the above table that import of urea has increased from the year 2018-19 to 2020-21, however, it has decreased in the year 2021-22 and 2022-23,'' Khuba said.

IFFCO commenced the commercial production of nano-liquid urea from August 1, 2021. Nano urea production stood at 290 lakh bottles (500 ml each) last fiscal and 452.11 lakh bottles up to March 21 this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023