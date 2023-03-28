Left Menu

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore interim dividend for FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:14 IST
Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7,621 crore for the current financial year.

The company has fixed April 7 as record date for the purpose of dividend payment.

''The Board of Directors at a meeting held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 approved the fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share... on face value of Rs 1/per share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 7,621 crore,'' according to a regulatory filing.

The board also accepted the resignation of Ajay Goel from the post of Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) effective from the close of business hours on April 9.

Details about his successor will be announced in due course, the filing said.

