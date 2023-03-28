Left Menu

First batch of Agniveers graduate after four months of training

PTI | Chilika | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:00 IST
First batch of Agniveers graduate after four months of training
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Passing out Parade of the first batch of 2,585 Agniveers took place at INS Chilka in Odisha on Tuesday after the completion of their four-month-long training.

Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar took the salute from the new recruits in the Passing Out Parade, which was held post-sunset, a first of its kind in the Indian armed forces. Traditionally, Passing Out Parades are held in the morning.

Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, a noted former athlete, and cricketer Mithali Raj were present at the historic programme. Among those passing out were 272 female Agniveers.

These Agniveers, who underwent training at the Chilika lake -- Asia's biggest brackish water lake, would be deployed on frontline warships for sea training, officials said.

The training at INS Chilka encompassed academic, service and outdoor training, based on the core Naval values of duty, honour and courage, they said.

Addressing the programme, Admiral Hari Kumar asked the Agniveers to develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to excel in their careers.

He also urged them to uphold the Navy's core values of duty, honour and courage, in pursuit of nation-building.

This first batch also includes those Agniveers who were part of the Indian Navy's Republic Day Parade contingent on Kartavya Path this year, officials said.

Medals and trophies were also given to the meritorious Agniveers at the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023