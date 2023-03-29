Left Menu

Puducherry govt announces monthly aid for children who lost a parent to Covid-19

Agriculture and Social Welfare Minister of Puducherry C Jayakumar told the territorial Assembly on Wednesday that the government had framed a scheme to provide monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to children who lost either their father or mother during the covid-19 in the Union Territory.Replying to the views expressed by members during the debate relating to demands for grants to his departments in the House, the Minister said that the scheme would cover 416 children.

Replying to the views expressed by members during the debate relating to demands for grants to his departments in the House, the Minister said that the scheme would cover 416 children. He said that families need to be relieved of their financial hardships in looking after the children, and hence the scheme was formulated to mitigate their suffering.

Speaking about the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research (PAJANCOA) in Karaikal, the Minister said it would be upgraded to an Agricultural University.

Transport and Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Chandrapriyanka who presented her replies to the members' views relating to her departments, said that a 'valaikappu' ceremony (baby shower ceremony) covering expectant mothers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes would be conducted through the Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare and the scheme had been named after Karaikal Ammayyar (one of the 63 pious devotees or nayanmars of Lord Shiva).

The Minister also announced a special scheme to train students belonging to the underprivilegd community to gain proficiency in English language. The students in Karaikal would be provided coaching from April this year, she said.

