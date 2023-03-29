Left Menu

Eight social media trolls from AP, Telangana booked for posting objectionable, defamatory posts

These social media trolls, who belong to different districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, had posted objectionable, defamatory and insulting content with morphed videos of some public representatives, including a ruling party woman MLC from Telangana, they said.

Eight people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who allegedly posted objectionable and morphed content on various social media platforms against some public representatives, including a woman leader from Telangana, have been booked, police said here on Wednesday. These social media trolls, who belong to different districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, had posted objectionable, defamatory and insulting content with morphed videos of some public representatives, including a ruling party woman MLC from Telangana, they said. The intention of the trolls was to increase their subscriber count and raise the number of views for their posts, whereby they could make more money, police said. In the race to increase their subscriber base and likes, the trolls had sometimes posted content that ''harmed the modesty of women'', police said. ''We have registered 20 cases in the past one month against the owners/uploaders of various troll channels, which were spreading objectionable, defamatory and insulting morphed videos against various public representatives. We have traced eight persons and taken necessary legal action against them,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) Sneha Mehra told reporters.

She said the police department was sending a message to trolls that they could not escape under the garb of anonymity. Most of the trolls were aged between 20-30, and were either students or dropouts. They have been issued notices under Section 41A (Notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The police said that the affinity for trolling people could, in the long term, lead to and promote indecency and encourage lawlessness among youth.

The owners/uploaders of the troll channels were warned by the police not to indulge in any kind of trolls/memes that were abusive and attacked the modesty of women in general as well as specific individuals. The cases were registered under various penal sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

