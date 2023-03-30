I&B minister Anurag Thakur to address Lokmat National Media Conclave in Nagpur
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will be speaking at the Lokmat National Media Conclave here.
The conclave is on the topic `Is Indian media completely polarised?', said a release by Lokmat Media on Thursday.
The event has been organised on the occasion of the birth centenary of freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Media Group Jawaharlal Darda alias 'Babuji' and golden jubilee of the Lokmat Nagpur edition, it said.
Chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda will preside over the event.
