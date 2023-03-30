Left Menu

I&B minister Anurag Thakur to address Lokmat National Media Conclave in Nagpur

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:21 IST
I&B minister Anurag Thakur to address Lokmat National Media Conclave in Nagpur
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will be speaking at the Lokmat National Media Conclave here.

The conclave is on the topic `Is Indian media completely polarised?', said a release by Lokmat Media on Thursday.

The event has been organised on the occasion of the birth centenary of freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Media Group Jawaharlal Darda alias 'Babuji' and golden jubilee of the Lokmat Nagpur edition, it said.

Chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda will preside over the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023