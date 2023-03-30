Vatican: Pope improving, could leave hospital in coming days

Pope Francis has shown a “marked improvement” following intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his doctors say.

The 86-year-old pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, ate breakfast, read the newspapers, rested and worked from his hospital room at Rome's Gemelli hospital, according to a statement Thursday from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

An additional update provided by doctors revealed Francis had been diagnosed with bronchitis after he was admitted to Gemelli on Wednesday. The infection “required the administration of antibiotic therapy on an infusion basis which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in his state of health,” the statement said.

“Based on the expected course, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days,” it concluded.

Francis was hospitalised after having trouble breathing in recent days.

