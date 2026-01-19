Left Menu

Fashion designer Valentino dies at home in Rome, aged 93

PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:56 IST
Valentino Garavani, the jet-set Italian designer whose high-glamour gowns — often in his trademark shade of "Valentino red" — were fashion show staples for nearly half a century, has died at home in Rome, his foundation announced Monday. He was 93.

"Valentino Garavani was not only a constant guide and inspiration for all of us, but a true source of light, creativity and vision,'' the foundation said in a statement posted on social media.

His body will lie in state at the foundation's headquarters in Rome on Wednesday and Thursday. The funeral will be held Friday at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome's Piazza della Repubblica.

