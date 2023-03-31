Mane, Narwal make the cut for Baku World Cup in May

Shahu Tushar Mane and Shiva Narwal's good show at the Bhopal World Cup has earned them a place in the Indian team for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, to be held in Baku from May 8 to 15.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a 22-member Indian squad for the upcoming tournament, which would be the year's fifth ISSF World Cup stage after the third was successfully concluded recently in Bhopal. The fourth stage will be held from April 11 in Lima, Peru, where India has chosen not to participate.

Mane in the men's 10m Air Rifle and Narwal in the men's 10m Air Pistol are the new names in the squad from the Bhopal World Cup. Mane, after posting a solid 630.7 in Bhopal when playing for ranking points only, replaced Divyansh Singh Panwar in the top three when the latest rankings were revealed.

Narwal also posted a score of 585 in Bhopal while playing for ranking points, which was incidentally also the top qualifying score in the event. He replaces Sumit Raman in the squad.

In another slight change, Esha Singh replaced Manu Bhaker in the women's 10m Air Pistol, also doubling up in women's 25m pistol. Bhopal bronze medallist Manu will only shoot the 25m event in Baku.

All Rifle and Pistol shooters are now preparing for the National Selection Trials in Bhopal next month.

