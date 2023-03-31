TN to set up Sports Schools of Excellence across all districts to produce champions

The Tamil Nadu government plans to set up Sports Schools of Excellence across the State to ensure that amenities for sports training are easily accessible to all, especially government school students, state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Friday in the Assembly.

In every district, two Sports Schools of Excellence would be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, the Minister said, adding that it would facilitate the participation of government school students in district, state, national and international sporting events if they had easy access to the amenities required for sports training.

Making new announcements for his department for 2023-24, Poyyamozhi said hi-tech computer labs would be set up in 2,996 government middle schools and 540 high schools at a cost of about Rs 175 crore. This would pave the way for all government middle, high and higher secondary schools to have computer lab facilities. The department is also set to launch a Tamil language learning scheme, ''Tamil Mozhi Karpom'', to help children of migrant workers learn to fluently speak, read and write the language without any hassles. In all government schools, ''Annual Day'' functions would be held so that students can exhibit their arts, literary and sports skills, and Rs 15 crore would be earmarked for it. In government schools that do not offer subjects like history and commerce at the higher secondary level, a third group comprising such subjects would be introduced in a phased manner. In addition, an Awareness Week would be observed in State-run schools at the start of the academic year, which would teach students the importance of cyber security and also help them detect hate and misinformation being spread in the guise of news. Training on mental wellness and life skills would also be provided to students in classes 9-12 in government and State-aided schools. Another of the department's plans is to provide accessible digital textbooks to visually-impaired students of classes 1 to 12.

