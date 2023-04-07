SI-UK India Hosts the First Edition of Virtual Subject-Specific Fairs in 2023

SI-UK India, a leading study abroad education company, recently hosted four successful subject specific virtual fairs to help Indian students make informed decisions about their higher education choices in the UK.

Students who participated in these fairs got a chance to speak in-person with representatives from various prestigious UK universities such as the Universities of Manchester, Edinburgh, Bath, Birmingham, and many more.

Over 2000 students registered to participate in the SI-UK subject fairs and met with university representatives. The online subject fairs were organised to assist students looking to pursue degrees in computer science, health science, social science, and business management in the UK and build careers in these fields.

The fairs provided an excellent platform for the students to gain in-depth information on the courses offered by the participating universities in these subject streams.

Lakshmi Iyer, MD of SI-UK India, said, ''As we enter the summer months here in India, it is also the peak time for decision-making for our students. SI-UK organised four subject specific virtual events to give our applicants the opportunity to have one-on-one time with the universities in their consideration set. We understand that this is a once-in a lifetime, high involvement, high stakes decision, and we want to give our students every chance to make a well informed decision. All of our events are for our students to get first hand exposure to our client institutions to help them make good choices.'' The University of Manchester team expressed their appreciation for SI-UK India.

''The University of Manchester team is happy to be part of the SI-UK subject fairs since this is an excellent opportunity for us to engage with our offer holders who have applied via the very professional and experienced SI-UK offices. A big thank you to the SI-UK team for arranging these interactions for us and helping us connect with our prospective University of Manchester students,''said Aprajita Kalra, Country Advisor – India for the University of Manchester.

Davina Smith, Country Manager – India for The University of Liverpool, added, ''The SI-UK subject-specific event was successful because it gave us a chance to promote some of our niche courses within the University of Liverpool's Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. We met with a mixed batch of prospective students and offer holders, who were inquisitive not only about the various options available but were well researched about the department as well. Another highlight was speaking to some really driven and meritorious potential UG applicants. The interactions at SI-UK events have always been rewarding, and we look forward to participating in more specialised and department focused events.'' Virtual subject fairs are part of SI-UK India's ongoing activities to provide information on undergraduate and graduate level courses from UK universities to Indian students who wish to pursue higher education in the UK in September 2023.

The team at SI-UK India is committed to providing students with the best advice and guidance to make the best choices for their academic pursuits in the UK through more such events in the future.

About SI-UK India SI-UK India is part of SI-UK, a premier global education agency with 83 offices across 40 countries worldwide. We provide free advice and support to international students applying to study in the UK, Ireland and UAE. Our team of education consultants is experienced and trained by trusted university partners and agencies such as the British Council and Education in Ireland. We guide students through each step of the application process to universities, language schoosl and colleges.

In addition to helping students with their visa applications and other study abroad-related services, SI-UK India annually conducts both online and offline events and fairs to provide information on represented colleges and courses.

