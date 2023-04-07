Sharrp Ventures to host first ever Sharrp Summit in Mumbai

Mumbai, 7th April 2023: Sharp Ventures, a multi-asset class investment firm to host the first-ever Sharrp Summit on 12th April at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Sharrp Ventures is led by Rishabh Mariwala & manages the proprietary capital of the Harsh Mariwala family – the founding family of Marico Ltd. The event themed as 'Scaling to Success' will convene over 20 speakers and 8 sessions on the Consumer Landscape in India, Retailing, Entrepreneurship and with Advanced Tracks and Discussion Panels on topics ranging from Scaling up journey for early-stage businesses, strategic interest in startups, and the impact of social influence and many more. Some speakers include: • Hari Menon, Co-founder and CEO, Big Basket • Damodar Mall, CEO Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail Ltd, • Lal Chand Bisu, CEO and Co-founder of Kuku FM • Anita Dongre, Founder, House of Anita Dongre • Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports • Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Co-founder & CEO of xto10x Technologies • Karishma Mehta, Founder, Humans of Bombay • Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder of Wakefit • Viraj Sheth, Co-founder -of Monk-E In addition to these speakers, the event will also witness participation from other industry leaders from prominent start-ups. The ecosystem partner for this event is D2C Insider.

Speaking on the launch of the first Sharrp Summit – Mr. Rishabh Mariwala, Managing Partner, Sharrp Ventures, commented, "We at Sharrp Ventures have always been at the forefront of supporting new-age startups and believe in building valuable enterprises. With the first edition of Sharrp Summit, we aim to set the stage for our next decade of investing in category-defining consumer brands. We look forward to seeing them create even more value in the future." The first-ever summit will be providing an interactive platform for start-up founders to have a dialogue with the industry veterans and understand at length what it really takes to scale a business sustainably. About Sharrp Ventures: Sharrp Ventures is a multi-asset class investment firm with exposure across listed equities, unlisted companies, and private equity funds primarily in India and USA. The firm manages the proprietary capital of the Harsh Mariwala family – founding family of Marico Ltd, one of India's most well respected FMCG companies with a market cap of ~$8.5Bn. With deep networks across the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Sharrp invests long-term patient capital and supports its portfolio companies through multiple stages of their growth and evolution. Sharrp is an early and consistent partner to gritty entrepreneurs who are building enduring companies. The firm has delivered top decile returns including early investments in industry defining companies such as Nykaa and Mama Earth in India.

