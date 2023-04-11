Left Menu

Kerala govt's ASAP invites applications for Enrolled Agent programme 2023-24

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme ASAP, a higher education initiative of the government of Kerala, has called for applications from qualified candidates for admission to Enrolled Agent EA programme 2023-24.ASAP Kerala has introduced the course to help graduates who have completed B.Com, M.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:33 IST
Kerala govt's ASAP invites applications for Enrolled Agent programme 2023-24
The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), a higher education initiative of the government of Kerala, has called for applications from qualified candidates for admission to Enrolled Agent (EA) programme 2023-24.

ASAP Kerala has introduced the course to help graduates who have completed B.Com, M. Com, BBA, MBA-Finance and also the CA students to obtain the EA certification. ASAP said after obtaining this qualification, students can find a job in the tax field in countries like the US, Canada, the UK and Australia. ''The course offers successful candidates' opportunities to work either from home or abroad. EAs can also represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US federal agency that oversees the collection of taxes and enforcement of tax laws and rules,'' the ASAP said in a release. The admission to this course is subject to the qualified candidates clearing a screening test by the ASAP. ASAP said multinational consultancy firms like EY, KPMG, Deloitte, and PwC are providing jobs to those with EA qualification in India. ''25 people from the first batch of ASAP Kerala EA programme got jobs in various companies.'' Skill loan facility of Canara Bank and Kerala Bank has also been introduced for EA training course. The course fee is Rs 58,315 and for applying for the Special Enrolment Examination (SEE) requires an additional USD 645 as fee. ASAP said the fee is also included in the skill loan. It has provided the telephone numbers - 0471-2772500 and 9495999623 for further details..

