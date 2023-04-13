Left Menu

Bengal Guv pays another surprise visit to varsity, talks about NEP

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Wednesday paid another surprise visit to a state university, where he underscored the importance of the National Education Policy to the faculty and students, officials said.Bose went to the West Bengal State University, Barasat.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 00:58 IST
Bengal Guv pays another surprise visit to varsity, talks about NEP
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Wednesday paid another surprise visit to a state university, where he underscored the importance of the National Education Policy to the faculty and students, officials said.

Bose went to the West Bengal State University, Barasat. He had visited the Calcutta University (CU) unannounced on Monday. ''College principals are creators of the future and need to depend on their inner strength to facilitate a change,'' the Raj Bhavan said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Bose had on Monday met principals of 145 affiliated colleges of CU and dwelt on the salient features of the NEP.

Asked about the governor’s surprise visits to universities, Education Minister Bratya Basu told reporters: ''The state will take the call on NEP. The honourable governor has nothing to do on the issue. And, I don't have any clue about his visits, which are personal.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
2
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
3
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023