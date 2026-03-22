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Sebastian Kehl Bids Farewell to Borussia Dortmund Amidst Strategic Overhaul

Sebastian Kehl is stepping down as Borussia Dortmund's sporting director as part of a significant team overhaul. This comes after mutually agreeing on an immediate contract termination, marking the end of his distinguished tenure with the club. Kehl's departure paves the way for organizational changes ahead of the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dortmund | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:55 IST
Sebastian Kehl Bids Farewell to Borussia Dortmund Amidst Strategic Overhaul
Sebastian Kehl
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a notable development, Sebastian Kehl is departing his position as Borussia Dortmund's sporting director immediately, after mutual agreement with the club's management. The decision comes as Dortmund navigates a comprehensive overhaul following a trophyless season.

Kehl, who made substantial contributions to Dortmund's success, including consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, took on the role of sporting director in 2022. His exit marks a transformative period for the club's leadership as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Cramer, now CEO of Dortmund, expressed that Kehl's departure, while significant, allows necessary changes to unfold. Meanwhile, Kehl expressed his deep connection to the club and emphasized the honor of being part of Dortmund's legacy.

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