French Municipal Elections: A Battleground for Alliances and Power

On Sunday, French voters will head to the polls to elect mayors across Paris, Marseille, and over 1,500 other cities, highlighting the current state of political alliances in the country.

The elections will serve as a litmus test for the far-right National Rally's (RN) influence and the resilience of mainstream parties just ahead of the next presidential elections.

As dynamics shift, eyes are particularly on Marseille and Paris, where political landscapes may be significantly altered, indicating broader trends ahead of the 2027 national contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)