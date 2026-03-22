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French Municipal Elections: A Battleground for Alliances and Power

French voters are set to elect mayors in over 1,500 cities, testing the far right's strength and the resilience of mainstream parties. Close races in Marseille and Paris highlight the focus on shifting political alliances and strategies ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:56 IST
French Municipal Elections: A Battleground for Alliances and Power
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On Sunday, French voters will head to the polls to elect mayors across Paris, Marseille, and over 1,500 other cities, highlighting the current state of political alliances in the country.

The elections will serve as a litmus test for the far-right National Rally's (RN) influence and the resilience of mainstream parties just ahead of the next presidential elections.

As dynamics shift, eyes are particularly on Marseille and Paris, where political landscapes may be significantly altered, indicating broader trends ahead of the 2027 national contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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