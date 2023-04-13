Left Menu

Zambia's Musokotwane sees 'positive dynamics' in sovereign debt issue talks

Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane on Wednesday welcomed growing awareness about the risks of a sovereign debt crisis among developing countries, and said he was seeing "positive dynamics" in global discussions on the issue. Zambia needs urgent debt relief to be able to recover and grow, Musokotwane told Reuters after participating in a sovereign global debt roundtable held during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. "It is encouraging to see that the world has realized the dangers of the looming debt crisis in developing countries," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 01:23 IST
Zambia's Musokotwane sees 'positive dynamics' in sovereign debt issue talks
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane on Wednesday welcomed growing awareness about the risks of a sovereign debt crisis among developing countries, and said he was seeing "positive dynamics" in global discussions on the issue.

Zambia needs urgent debt relief to be able to recover and grow, Musokotwane told Reuters after participating in a sovereign global debt roundtable held during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"It is encouraging to see that the world has realized the dangers of the looming debt crisis in developing countries," he said. "Zambia needs urgent debt relief to be able to recover and grow. We are seeing positive dynamics in discussions. Everyone wants a resolution."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
2
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
3
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023