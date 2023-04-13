Left Menu

Gymnastics-British women win historic European team gold

Britain won its first-ever team gold at the European Gymnastics Championships by holding off Italy in Turkey on Wednesday. The team of Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton posted a combined score of 164.428 points over the four apparatus. Italy had a combined 161.629 points while the Netherlands came third with 158.896 points.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2023 02:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 01:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Britain won its first-ever team gold at the European Gymnastics Championships by holding off Italy in Turkey on Wednesday. The team of Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton posted a combined score of 164.428 points over the four apparatus.

Italy had a combined 161.629 points while the Netherlands came third with 158.896 points. "I'm so proud of this team, we put in some massive performances today and it feels so special to have won as a team," the 18-year-old Gadirova said.

"Personally I'm so happy to have been able to deliver my routines for the team, it feels incredible to stand on the top of the podium with them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

