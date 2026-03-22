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Himachal CID Officers Caught in Drug Trafficking Scandal

The Himachal Pradesh Police have dismissed and arrested four CID personnel for alleged drug trafficking involvement. They are accused of colluding with traffickers by allowing them passage with drugs. This comes amid a statewide anti-drug campaign. To date, 21 personnel have been dismissed due to drug-related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:00 IST
Himachal CID Officers Caught in Drug Trafficking Scandal
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In a startling incident, the Himachal Pradesh Police have taken decisive action against corruption within their ranks, dismissing four CID personnel for alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Arrested on Thursday, the accused officers, including constables Nitesh and Ashok and head constables Rajesh Kumar and Sameer Kumar, face serious charges under state law.

Their illicit activities surfaced when Shimla Police intercepted a Punjab resident with significant quantities of LSD in March. The accused officers reportedly collaborated with traffickers, allowing them to retain their contraband during an operation in Kullu.

This incident is part of a series of crackdowns, with 21 officers dismissed to date, aligning with the police's 'zero-tolerance policy' against drug offences and corruption, in line with the 'Chitta-free Himachal' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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