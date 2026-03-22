Farewell to a Spiritual Leader: The Era of Ilia II
Orthodox Christians in Georgia mourn the passing of Ilia II, their patriarch for 49 years. His leadership helped guide the church through significant historical challenges, including the Soviet era and civil wars. Thousands gathered in Tbilisi to pay tribute as his funeral cortege moved to its final resting place.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:58 IST
In Tbilisi, large crowds of Orthodox Christians gathered to mourn the passing of Ilia II, Georgia's spiritual leader for nearly half a century.
Born Irakli Ghudushauri-Shiolashvili, Ilia II died on Tuesday at the age of 93, and served as patriarch for 49 years, a tenure marked by navigating the church through Soviet rule and civil strife.
As his funeral cortege traveled to Sioni Cathedral, mourners lined the streets, expressing their love and respect for a man considered a unifying figure in Georgia's tumultuous history.
(With inputs from agencies.)