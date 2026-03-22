Farewell to a Spiritual Leader: The Era of Ilia II

In Tbilisi, large crowds of Orthodox Christians gathered to mourn the passing of Ilia II, Georgia's spiritual leader for nearly half a century.

Born Irakli Ghudushauri-Shiolashvili, Ilia II died on Tuesday at the age of 93, and served as patriarch for 49 years, a tenure marked by navigating the church through Soviet rule and civil strife.

As his funeral cortege traveled to Sioni Cathedral, mourners lined the streets, expressing their love and respect for a man considered a unifying figure in Georgia's tumultuous history.

(With inputs from agencies.)