IIM-Sambalpur to launch Delhi campus on Saturday, offer courses for working professionals, entrepreneurs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur will on Saturday launch its new campus in the national capital with courses for working professionals and entrepreneurs, according to its director Mahadeo Jaiswal.

The campus aims to tap people who want to pursue management studies while continuing with their professions and businesses, he said. ''The objective of setting up a centre in Delhi is to tap a lot of working professionals, executives and entrepreneurs who want to pursue management studies on weekends from a premium IIM besides continuing their respective trade and profession,'' he said and added that they would also have the option of a dual degree from international universities.

Delhi, the capital of the nation, and its adjoining NCR cities host several government and public sector units, headquarters of corporate houses and big family businesses. There is a large pool of potential candidates, Jaiswal told PTI.

He said the campus will be an opportunity for professionals, executives and entrepreneurs who wish to pursue a management degree from a premier management institute such as an IIM as there is no IIM in Delhi.

''There will be regular classes at the campus with a judicious mix of flipped classroom studies, lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers, seminar presentations, assignments and management games, and simulations would be used in a blended mode to impart education to the participants so that they can transform themselves into future innovative leaders,'' Jaiswal said.

Founded in 2015, the main campus of IIM-Sambalpur in Odisha offers PG, doctoral and MDP programmes to students.

