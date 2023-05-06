Will continue to fight against corruption: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said he will continue to fight against corruption even if ''some people'' do not like it.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister had last month sat on a fast here, piling pressure on his own party by targeting the Ashok Gehlot government in the state for “inaction” in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.

Addressing a programme organised by Forest Minister Hemaram Chaudhary in Barmer, Pilot said, ''We have to raise our voice against loot and corruption in the country and state.'' ''I raised my voice against corruption... Maybe some people did not like it but I do not care. I will keep fighting against corruption,'' he said without taking any names.

''Corruption is like a termite which is making the country hollow,'' he added.

Gehlot and Pilot have been in a power tussle in the state since the Congress formed the government in December 2018.

Pilot once again targeted his party's government in the state over the paper leak issue, saying the hard work put in by students goes in vain if an exam gets cancelled.

''Our children work hard for years, their parents pay for tuition to make them study... they give exams but the question paper gets leaked and the exam gets cancelled, don't we feel sad?'' he said.

Those who do not feel their pain, those who do not know the value of thousands of rupees (spent on education) are occupying high posts, therefore it takes so long to act against the culprits involved in paper leaks, he said.

In January, Pilot said when incidents of paper leaks are happening one after the other, accountability will have to be fixed.

He also backed the protest by women wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying ''Today, our girls are sitting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, they have alleged exploitation... for how many more days will we not feel their pain? Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Pilot said the country belongs to the youth and they must be provided with opportunities to prove themselves.

''There is a need to give a chance to the youth and we need to trust them,'' Pilot said.

He said people with good conduct and good thinking should enter politics and the voters should choose such leaders.

''Everything can change but there is a need to take steps. All dreams can come true but there is a need to take everyone along,'' he added.

