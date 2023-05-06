Jamia Millia Islamia declares Class 12 regular board exam results

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday declared the result of the Class 12 regular board exams for the Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Out of the total students assessed in all the three streams 48.51 per cent were boys and 51.49 per cent were girls, JMI said in a statement. In the Science stream, Saniya Parveen topped the examination with 94.4 per cent marks. While Atishan Ali secured second position with 93.2 per cent and Adib Ali came third by securing 93 per cent marks.

In the Arts stream, Aqsa Aqdash obtained the first rank with 95.8 per cent marks. Fiza Bano got the second position by securing 95.6 per cent marks and Hanifa Firdosh secured the third position with 95 per cent marks.

In the Commerce stream, Mohd Arman, Safiya Noor and Rida Khan have secured first, second and third positions respectively. While Mohd Arman got 93.4 per cent, Safiya Noor secured 90.6 per cent and Rida Khan got 90 per cent marks, the university said. JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar congratulated the students and wished them a bright future and hoped that they would contribute meaningfully to nation-building and bring laurels to the institution, the statement said.

Akhtar said that those who missed securing top positions by a few numbers should not be disheartened and work hard for the competitions and challenges ahead in life. In the Science stream, the overall pass percentage is 66.17 per cent, 78.35 per cent in Arts and 65.48 per cent in Commerce. In Science and Arts streams, girls have outshined boys, the university informed. In the Science stream, as many as 64 boys and 81 girls have secured first division with distinction while a total of 186 students including boys and girls got simple first division.

In the Arts stream, 57 boys and 118 girls secured first division with distinction while 68 students secured simple first division. Meanwhile, in the Commerce stream, 37 boys and 34 girls secured first division with distinction while 53 students secured first division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)