MP: UNFPA inks MoU with varsity in Bhopal to include gender concerns in curriculum

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 20:17 IST
The MCU is the only university chosen by the UNFPA to collaborate with them to train the students, the release said. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFPA)
The Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (MCU) of Journalism and Communication and United Nation's Population Fund (UNFPA) on Saturday signed an MoU to establish long-term cooperation and partnership in advancing the agenda of sustainable development goals in Madhya Pradesh.

The main objective of the collaboration is to include gender concerns in the curriculum of the university with a focus on orienting and sensitising students of journalism and equipping them to enhance their skills in reporting and communicating these skills effectively, a release said on Saturday. The University's vice chancellor Prof Dr KG Suresh and Andrea Wojnar, the UNFPA India Representative and Country Director Bhutan signed the MoU in a ceremony organised at the university here.

Speaking on the occasion, Wojnar said men and women should share the same responsibilities and opportunities; journalists and media professionals play a key role in shaping public narratives and social norms and integrating gender issues in their curriculum will positively impact social norm change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

