Mumbai: Malpractices reported during police recruitment exam; four cases registered

Four offences have been registered against people who indulged in malpractices during the written examination for recruitment of constables in Mumbai police, an official said on Monday At least 78,522 out of 83,847 candidates appeared for the written examination held at 213 exam centres on Sunday, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:19 IST
Four offences have been registered against people who indulged in malpractices during the written examination for recruitment of constables in Mumbai police, an official said on Monday At least 78,522 out of 83,847 candidates appeared for the written examination held at 213 exam centres on Sunday, the official said. Although no untoward incidents were reported during the exam, malpractices came to light at centres in Bhandup, Kasturba Marg, Meghwadi and Goregaon, he said. In one such incident, a 24-year-old candidate from Maharashtra's Jalna district was caught using a small electronic device while appearing for the examination at the centre in Bhandup, and was taken into custody, the official said.

The accused was taking help from an aide using the device to answer the exam paper, he said. A case under section 417 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act has been registered against the accused, the official added.

