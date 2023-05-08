Left Menu

Puducherry registers 92.68 pass percentage in Class 12 results

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-05-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 18:51 IST
Puducherry registers 92.68 pass percentage in Class 12 results
The Puducherry government on Monday declared results for the Class 12 public examinations conducted in March-April with an overall pass percentage of 92.68 per cent, a drop of over 3 per cent from the previous academic year.

Talking to the media after releasing the results, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said Puducherry and Karaikal regions had adopted the Tamil Nadu pattern of syllabus and curriculum in higher secondary courses for this academic year.

Officials said that of the total 14,224 students, comprising 6,682 boys and 7,542 girls, who wrote the Class 12 examinations in the two regions, 13,183 wards cleared it registering a total 92.68 per cent. The pass percentage last year was 96.13 percentage and it has come down by 3.45 per cent this year, they said.

Regarding health infrastructure in the Union Territory, Rangasamy said the renowned state-run Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) here has been providing excellent healthcare services to patients seeking its service.

The Chief Minister said the territorial administration would still push the Health Ministry to intensify medical services further in the institution.

He said the government has been sanctioning the infrastructure facilities that are required by government schools.

President Droupadi Murmu would be on a two-day visit to Puducherry on June 6 and 7 and launch the Puducherry government's sponsored scheme to provide monthly subsidy of Rs 300 for an LPG cylinder for every family in the UT, the Chief Minister said.

He added that the President would also unveil the territorial administration's scheme to provide Rs 50,000 for newborn girlchild and lay foundation of the Siddha Medical college-cum-hospital here.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Education Secretary P Jawahar and Director of School Education Priyadharshini were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

