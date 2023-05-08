Left Menu

Press Council seeks report from Delhi Police on roughing up of woman journalist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:28 IST
Press Council of India Chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai on Monday sought a report from Delhi Police on the alleged roughing up of journalist Sakshi Joshi when she was covering women wrestlers' protest at Jantar mantar here.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, PCI chairperson asked the police for a report at the earliest, a statement from the Press Council said.

''Press Council of India has expressed concern over action of the Delhi Police for reportedly misbehaving and prohibiting the entry of Sakshi Joshi, Journalist, for trying to cover a protest held by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and detaining her,'' the statement said.

Joshi has alleged she was ''manhandled'' by Delhi Police personnel on the night of May 3 when she was at Jantar Mantar covering the protests by the wrestlers who have been demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

