Left Menu

Bengal’s Sister Nivedita University confers D.Litt on Ratan Tata, Amjad Ali Khan, others

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 23:25 IST
Bengal’s Sister Nivedita University confers D.Litt on Ratan Tata, Amjad Ali Khan, others
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@snuindia)
  • Country:
  • India

Sister Nivedita University in Kolkata on Monday awarded honorary Doctor of Literature degrees to industry doyen Ratan Tata, Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay and others.

The D.Litt has also been conferred on Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and Martin Kampchen, eminent author and translator at the first convocation of the private university.

Ratan Tata was not present at the convocation and his degree will be delivered at his home, a spokesperson of the varsity said.

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, who was the chief guest at the programme, said, “On the occasion of the first convocation of the university, I wish its founding fathers, the teachers, the students and all those who form the vibrant team God’s best to turn this institution into a mascot of the best that India stands for.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023