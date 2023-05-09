Stalin lauds TN Plus Two topper, assures help

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday congratulated S Nandini, who scored 600 out of 600 in the State Higher Secondary Board exams, and assured all help for her higher studies. Lauding her for scoring centum in all six subjects in the Class XII exam, the results of which were announced on May 8, the Chief Minister said, ''We are proud of you. Ask me if you want any help.'' Daughter of a carpenter from Dindigul district in the State, Nandini who studied in Annamalaiyar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School, created history in scoring centum in Tamil, English, Economics, Commerce, Accountancy, and Computer Applications. Accompanied by her parents, younger brother, school headmistress, and education department officials, Nandini called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here and received a gift from him. An ecstatic Nandhini said she wanted to become an auditor. ''I have always been saying in many programmes that education is an asset that none can steal. I am proud to see that Nandini, who achieved a record scoring full marks in her Plus Two exam, had said in an interview that she studied thinking that education is an asset,'' the Chief Minister said. He had assured her of the State government's assistance for her higher education. ''People like Nandini with a simple family background who come up by their hard work are the symbols of Tamil Nadu,'' he said in a tweet. Later, speaking to reporters, the State topper said she considered it as fortunate in having met the Chief Minister and receiving gifts from him. She dedicated her victory to her parents and teachers. A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the board exam and the State registered a pass percentage of 94.03 per cent with girls registering 96.38 per cent pass, while boys registered 91.45 pass percentage.

