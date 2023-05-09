NSRCEL hosts 2-day flagship entrepreneurship conference ‘Summit Up’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 9th May 2023: NSRCEL— the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore today successfully concluded its 2-day flagship entrepreneurship conference SummitUp in Bengaluru. The conference was pivotal as it brought together entrepreneurs, government representatives, policy makers, academicians, incubators, VCs and experts who deliberated on addressing the burning issues in entrepreneurship and providing a holistic and global perspective for founders. This year, SummitUp was centred around themes including entrepreneurship environment, gender lens, incubation ecosystem, and creating change at scale.

The event witnessed over 350+ guests and participants engaging in thought provoking discussions, with keynote speeches, fireside chats, special presentations, panel discussions and more. Additionally, The range of topics which were discussed during the summit included 'Addressing global priorities through cross-border collaboration', 'Woman innovators - What sets them apart', 'Fundraising in the current economic climate', 'Lessons from being a lifelong entrepreneur' etc. Attendees at SummitUp were offered a range of insightful presentations, workshops, and interactive sessions on topics ranging from nurturing innovation in startups through turbulence, masterclass on alternative financing for early stage startups , the art of possible with generative AI and many more.

The Indian startup ecosystem has grown remarkably in recent years, making it a leading economic force and a hub for innovative enterprises. To take this growth to the next level, we need to support entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of India. Through SummitUp, we demonstrated our commitment to encouraging business leaders and creating a conducive environment for impactful growth. Our flagship conference successfully brought together stakeholders to accelerate the growth of startups,'' said Anand Sri Ganesh, COO at NSRCEL The eminent line-up of speakers at SummitUp were K Ganesh-Founder, GrowthStory, Promoter– BigBasket, Portea, HomeLane, Sharad Sharma-Co-Founder, iSPIRT Foundation,Abhimanyu Saxena- Co-Founder, InterviewBit and Scaler, Rashmi Bansal-Author and Visiting Professor, Ashoka University, Mekin Maheshwari-Co-Founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), Ankit Agarwal-Founder, Phool.Co to name a few.

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder of Myntra and CEO of Cult.fit, spoke at the conference about funding-related challenges. He emphasized that startups must understand that funding is not a permanent solution and must constantly reinvent themselves to stay afloat. In another session, K Ganesh, Founder of GrowthStory and Promoter of BigBasket, Portea, and HomeLane, discussed the role of artificial intelligence in businesses across all sectors. He stressed the importance of entrepreneurs familiarizing themselves with AI to stay competitive.

About NSRCEL- NSRCEL brings together startups, industry mentors, eminent academicians from its parent institution Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and researchers who thrive on continuous interaction of theory and practice.

NSRCEL is the startup incubator of IIMB that is recognized by the Govt. of India. and was founded in the year 2000. With close to 900+ startups incubated and 4620 ventures impacted over the past 20 years, NSRCEL recognizes a founder's need for a space that inspires, intrigues, and ignites potential. Ventures at NSRCEL have been acquired by companies such as Qualcomm, Pegasystems, Brillio, Freshworks, and more.

