Left Menu

NSRCEL hosts 2-day flagship entrepreneurship conference ‘Summit Up’ in Bengaluru

Our flagship conference successfully brought together stakeholders to accelerate the growth of startups, said Anand Sri Ganesh, COO at NSRCEL The eminent line-up of speakers at SummitUp were K Ganesh-Founder, GrowthStory, Promoter BigBasket, Portea, HomeLane, Sharad Sharma-Co-Founder, iSPIRT Foundation,Abhimanyu Saxena- Co-Founder, InterviewBit and Scaler, Rashmi Bansal-Author and Visiting Professor, Ashoka University, Mekin Maheshwari-Co-Founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship GAME, Ankit Agarwal-Founder, Phool.Co to name a few.Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder of Myntra and CEO of Cult.fit, spoke at the conference about funding-related challenges.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:07 IST
NSRCEL hosts 2-day flagship entrepreneurship conference ‘Summit Up’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 9th May 2023: NSRCEL— the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore today successfully concluded its 2-day flagship entrepreneurship conference SummitUp in Bengaluru. The conference was pivotal as it brought together entrepreneurs, government representatives, policy makers, academicians, incubators, VCs and experts who deliberated on addressing the burning issues in entrepreneurship and providing a holistic and global perspective for founders. This year, SummitUp was centred around themes including entrepreneurship environment, gender lens, incubation ecosystem, and creating change at scale.

The event witnessed over 350+ guests and participants engaging in thought provoking discussions, with keynote speeches, fireside chats, special presentations, panel discussions and more. Additionally, The range of topics which were discussed during the summit included 'Addressing global priorities through cross-border collaboration', 'Woman innovators - What sets them apart', 'Fundraising in the current economic climate', 'Lessons from being a lifelong entrepreneur' etc. Attendees at SummitUp were offered a range of insightful presentations, workshops, and interactive sessions on topics ranging from nurturing innovation in startups through turbulence, masterclass on alternative financing for early stage startups , the art of possible with generative AI and many more.

The Indian startup ecosystem has grown remarkably in recent years, making it a leading economic force and a hub for innovative enterprises. To take this growth to the next level, we need to support entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of India. Through SummitUp, we demonstrated our commitment to encouraging business leaders and creating a conducive environment for impactful growth. Our flagship conference successfully brought together stakeholders to accelerate the growth of startups,'' said Anand Sri Ganesh, COO at NSRCEL The eminent line-up of speakers at SummitUp were K Ganesh-Founder, GrowthStory, Promoter– BigBasket, Portea, HomeLane, Sharad Sharma-Co-Founder, iSPIRT Foundation,Abhimanyu Saxena- Co-Founder, InterviewBit and Scaler, Rashmi Bansal-Author and Visiting Professor, Ashoka University, Mekin Maheshwari-Co-Founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), Ankit Agarwal-Founder, Phool.Co to name a few.

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder of Myntra and CEO of Cult.fit, spoke at the conference about funding-related challenges. He emphasized that startups must understand that funding is not a permanent solution and must constantly reinvent themselves to stay afloat. In another session, K Ganesh, Founder of GrowthStory and Promoter of BigBasket, Portea, and HomeLane, discussed the role of artificial intelligence in businesses across all sectors. He stressed the importance of entrepreneurs familiarizing themselves with AI to stay competitive.

About NSRCEL- NSRCEL brings together startups, industry mentors, eminent academicians from its parent institution Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and researchers who thrive on continuous interaction of theory and practice.

NSRCEL is the startup incubator of IIMB that is recognized by the Govt. of India. and was founded in the year 2000. With close to 900+ startups incubated and 4620 ventures impacted over the past 20 years, NSRCEL recognizes a founder's need for a space that inspires, intrigues, and ignites potential. Ventures at NSRCEL have been acquired by companies such as Qualcomm, Pegasystems, Brillio, Freshworks, and more.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023