Kerala govt grants relaxation in working hours for its employees having children with autism

Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
The Kerala government on Wednesday announced relaxations in working hours for its employees who have children suffering from autistic disorders, cerebral palsy, multiple disabilities, and mental retardation.

One of the government employees who is a parent of children with 40 per cent or more such disabilities will be given relaxation in working hours, the government said in a statement here.

A maximum of 16 hours of total working hours in a month will be allowed to one of such employees, it said.

This is in addition to the concessions currently granted to government staff.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here today.

