Left Menu

Transferred 5 months ago, 55 Mumbai cops wait to be released

But in the coming days, we will release these 55 APIs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:59 IST
Transferred 5 months ago, 55 Mumbai cops wait to be released
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 55 assistant police inspectors (APIs) from Mumbai who were transferred to different parts of Maharashtra five months are yet to be released, said an official on Wednesday.

The official said 109 APIs of the Mumbai police were transferred to other parts of the state in December 2022, but only 54 were released in the next few months.

"In February, the office of the director-general of police issued a reminder to sections in the department about the release of the APIs but we are still here. Most of us have taken the leaving certificates of our children from schools but we are unable to secure their admission on time," said the one of the transferred policemen. A senior Mumbai police official, who requested not to be named, said, "It is true that 55 APIs were not released because we did not get replacement for them. But in the coming days, we will release these 55 APIs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023