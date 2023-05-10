No incident of insensitive frisking happened at NEET-UG exam centres: NTA

Left Menu

The medical entrance exam NEET was conducted on Sunday at more than 4,000 centres.According to the NTA report, in the Hooghly incident, a male candidate came in cargo trousers and formal covered boots against the dress code.NTA officials also said that they had cross-checked with video footage and some of the claims were from the previous years test.According to media reports, in a centre in Sangli in Mumbai, female candidates were frisked in the open or were forced to change their clothes before taking the exam.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
No untoward incident of insensitive frisking happened at NEET-UG exam centres in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, according to the National Testing Agency.

An internal inquiry by the NTA found that the allegations being made in certain media reports and social media posts are ''untrue''. The medical entrance exam NEET was conducted on Sunday at more than 4,000 centres.

According to the NTA report, in the Hooghly incident, a male candidate came in “cargo trousers and formal covered boots” against the dress code.

NTA officials also said that they had cross-checked with video footage and some of the claims were from the previous years’ test.

According to media reports, in a centre in Sangli in Mumbai, female candidates were frisked in the open or were forced to change their clothes before taking the exam. ''The internal inquiry found that the allegations coming from Sangli are also not true… during frisking by a female attendant in a closed room designated for girls, there was a beep by the metal detector in case of a girl candidate. Thereafter a lady frisking representative deployed at that area requested the girl candidate to wear the top properly after thorough frisking,'' the NTA report said.

Describing the Hooghly incident, the report stated, “… the incident occurred at around 12:30 pm. One male candidate was in cargo trousers and formal covered boots. He was stopped by the frisking team and school team as he was arguing… He continuously argued. However, later on, he was allowed to enter, and no further problem arose.

''There was an escalation of the incident by the candidate later on. No student was asked to change the dress as reported by the observer and centre superintendent.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

