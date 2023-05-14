CISCE class 10, 12 results declared

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared Class 10 and Class 12 results, Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Sunday. ''The result has been announced and can be accessed on the CAREERS portal and the board's website,'' Arathoon said. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations conducted the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations in February-March.

