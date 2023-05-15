Left Menu

Vedanta appoints Sonal Shrivastava as CFO

Vedanta Ltd on Monday announced appointment of Sonal Shrivastava as its Chief Financial Officer CFO effective June 1, 2023.A bachelors in chemical engineering from BIT, Sindri and an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, she comes with over 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors, the mining major said in a statement.Shrivastava joins Vedanta from Holcim Group where she worked as the CFO for Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa operations, it said.Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, Her global experience and successful track record of delivering robust financial outcomes across sectors makes her a valuable addition.

Vedanta Ltd on Monday announced appointment of Sonal Shrivastava as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 1, 2023.

A bachelor's in chemical engineering from BIT, Sindri and an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, she comes with over 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors, the mining major said in a statement.

Shrivastava joins Vedanta from Holcim Group where she worked as the CFO for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa operations, it said.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, ''Her global experience and successful track record of delivering robust financial outcomes across sectors makes her a valuable addition. We are confident that she will play a vital role in the company’s future years.'' At Vedanta, she will spearhead the group’s financial strategy and be responsible for accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, financial planning and analytics, while driving digitalization and profitability. Shrivastava will work with all internal and external stakeholders to develop and deliver business goals.

On her appointment, Shrivastava said, ''I look forward to contributing to the company's success by leveraging strategic & financial initiatives and working collaboratively to develop and implement strategies that accelerate performance and enhance value for all stakeholders.''

