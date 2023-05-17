First batch of pilgrims flagged off for Hemkund Sahib
Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday flagged off from Rishikesh the first batch of Sikh pilgrims for Hemkund Sahib.
The pilgrimage to the Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was flagged off on the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara premises in Rishikesh, where Singh and Dhami also offered prayers.
The gates for Hemkund Sahib are scheduled to open on May 20. More than 2,000 pilgrims have already registered for the yatra, officials said.
''Pilgrims going to Hemkund Sahib are our brand ambassadors. Our effort is to ensure that each one of them returns satisfied,'' the Governor said while addressing the pilgrims.
''Led by the Panj Pyaras, you are embarking on a journey of reverence, devotion and faith. I wish you all the best. May you have a darshan of the sacred Nishan Sahib flag, the seven peaks around the gurudwara and the Amrit Sarovar and bless your lives,'' he added.
'Panj Pyare' is the name given to five baptised Sikhs who perform a baptism ceremony to initiate Sikhs into the order of the 'Khalsa'.
Chief Minister Dhami said all arrangements have been made to make the yatra convenient for the pilgrims.
He advised the devotees to undergo a medical examination before embarking on the journey.
