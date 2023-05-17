Left Menu

First batch of pilgrims flagged off for Hemkund Sahib

May you have a darshan of the sacred Nishan Sahib flag, the seven peaks around the gurudwara and the Amrit Sarovar and bless your lives, he added.Panj Pyare is the name given to five baptised Sikhs who perform a baptism ceremony to initiate Sikhs into the order of the Khalsa.Chief Minister Dhami said all arrangements have been made to make the yatra convenient for the pilgrims.He advised the devotees to undergo a medical examination before embarking on the journey.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:33 IST
First batch of pilgrims flagged off for Hemkund Sahib
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday flagged off from Rishikesh the first batch of Sikh pilgrims for Hemkund Sahib.

The pilgrimage to the Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was flagged off on the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara premises in Rishikesh, where Singh and Dhami also offered prayers.

The gates for Hemkund Sahib are scheduled to open on May 20. More than 2,000 pilgrims have already registered for the yatra, officials said.

''Pilgrims going to Hemkund Sahib are our brand ambassadors. Our effort is to ensure that each one of them returns satisfied,'' the Governor said while addressing the pilgrims.

''Led by the Panj Pyaras, you are embarking on a journey of reverence, devotion and faith. I wish you all the best. May you have a darshan of the sacred Nishan Sahib flag, the seven peaks around the gurudwara and the Amrit Sarovar and bless your lives,'' he added.

'Panj Pyare' is the name given to five baptised Sikhs who perform a baptism ceremony to initiate Sikhs into the order of the 'Khalsa'.

Chief Minister Dhami said all arrangements have been made to make the yatra convenient for the pilgrims.

He advised the devotees to undergo a medical examination before embarking on the journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023