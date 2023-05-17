Left Menu

Mechanism helmed by joint secretary level officer to address professional, personal issues of RS officials: Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:51 IST
Mechanism helmed by joint secretary level officer to address professional, personal issues of RS officials: Dhankhar
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday advised the secretariat staff to be in tune with latest technology as they prepare to shift to the new Parliament building.

Addressing an open house with the employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Dhankhar said he would set up a mechanism helmed by a joint secretary level officer to address personal and professional issues of the workforce.

The 'Unmukt-Vichar Sangoshthi' is the culmination of a series of interactions Dhankhar had held with the staff since he assumed office for unfettered exchange of ideas. He further said the employees have to keep pace with the changing time, avail IT solutions and adopt innovative and scientific approach to the work environment to be an efficient, dedicated and committed workforce.

He also asked the staff to take care of their families, upgrade their skills, keep pace with the latest technology, and keep the nation first so as to give their best to the organisation.

The vice president asserted that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat will take care of its staff's official and personal issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

