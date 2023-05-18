Left Menu

DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 17:18 IST
DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University and the BR Ambedkar University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence and its impact on social sciences, officials said.

The MoU will provide an opportunity towards optimum utilisation of resources like libraries, research laboratories, auditoriums, and sports grounds among other facilities of the two varsities, Ambedkar University said.

It marks a significant collaboration between the Delhi government's Ambedkar University and the University of Delhi, a central university.

The varsities will work in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence and its impact on social sciences and in those fields where the respective university has a specific strength.

The Ambedkar University is committed to academic collaboration and partnerships with other educational institutions in an effort towards becoming Multidisciplinary Education Research University (MERU), in alignment with the aims and objectives of National Education Policy 2020, it said.

The universities will collaborate in areas of research, outreach and extension activities, consultancy, student and faculty exchange, curriculum development and revision, and sharing of state-of-the-art information and other technology, a statement said.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh too asserted that the varsity is committed to academic exchange between higher education institutions.

Ambedkar University Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said the varsity is committed to Ambedkar's vision of bridging equality and social justice with excellence.

''AUD considers it to be its mission to create sustainable and effective linkages between access to and success in higher education. This MOU will be a step to achieve this mission,'' Lather said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023