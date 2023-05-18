Two students of MNNIT Allahabad feared drowned

Two students of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad are feared drowned in the Ganga near Koteshwar Mahadev temple here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Shivkuti police station area, when the students -- Deependra Singh and Vikas Maurya -- went to take bath in the river and slipped into the deep waters, Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Tripathi said.

Both of them were students of BTech second year.

Efforts are on to trace the missing students, police said.

